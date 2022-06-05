Connect with us

Panic! At The Disco

Music

Panic! At The Disco to release new album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ in August

Get the details on the band’s seventh album.

Published

Panic! At The Disco will release their seventh studio album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ on 19th August 2022 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records.

The band has released the album’s title track along with the video directed by Brendan Walter, which you can watch at the top of this article.

For ‘Viva Las Vengeance’, frontman and songwriter Brendon Urie has cut all the tracks live to tape in Los Angeles alongside his production partners Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola. The songs take an introspective look into his relationship with his decade plus career, and his experiences with growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame. 

Urie says – “’Viva Las Vengeance’ is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Panic! At The Disco will bring their ‘The Viva Las Vengeance Tour’ to the UK in March 2023 with dates in Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Manchester.

Panic! At The Disco - Viva Las Vengeance
Credit: Fueled By Ramen / DCD2 Records

The track listing for ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ is:

  1. Viva Las Vengeance
  2. Middle of a Breakup
  3. Don’t Let The Light Go Out
  4. Local God
  5. Star Spangled Banger
  6. God Killed Rock And Roll
  7. Say It Louder
  8. Sugar Soaker
  9. Something About Maggie
  10. Sad Clown
  11. All By Yourself
  12. Do It To Death

You can see the band on tour at the following dates:

3/3/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena 

3/6/23 – London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Tickets are on sale from Friday 10 June at 10am BST.

In this article:

