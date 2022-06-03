Connect with us

PlayStation Plus games for June 2022 announced

Including God of War.

Published

PS Plus logo
Credit: Sony

The free PlayStation Plus games for June have been announced with three more titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. Our pick of the bunch last month was FIFA 22 for PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection will be available on the 7th June. PS Plus members can grab free copies of God of War (PS4), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS5/PS4). There are no bonus games this month.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 7th June, 2022

  • FIFA 22 (PS5/PS4)
  • Tribes of Midgard (PS4)
  • Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 7th June, 2022:

  • God of War (PS4)
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS5/PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for July 2022 towards the end of June. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

