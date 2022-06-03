Connect with us

Xbox Games with Gold for June 2022 available now

Including Super Meat Boy.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games with Gold for May featured a pretty decent selection of games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in May was Yoku’s Island Express.

The sixth batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 are now available with another decent selection of games to add to your collection. On Xbox One subscribers can download copies of Aven Colony all month. From 16th June – 15th July, Project Highrise Architect’s Edition will also be available.

Players can also download Super Meat Boy (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th June and Raskulls (Xbox 360) from 16th-30th June.

Also, you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Remember, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for July 2022 towards the end of June. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

