Avatar: The Way of Water

Film

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ – watch the teaser trailer now

The long-awaited sequel to ‘Avatar’ arrives in December.

Published

You might have given up all hope of the sequel to ‘Avatar’ arriving but finally the first teaser for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is here!

The follow-up to 2009’s ‘Avatar’, the highest-grossing film of all-time, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is directed by James Cameron.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive,  and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. 

Ahead of the film arriving in cinemas, the original ‘Avatar’ is heading back to cinemas on 23rd September 2022.

Watch the teaser trailer at the top of this article.

