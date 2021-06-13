Watch the ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ first look trailer

At last night’s Ubisoft Forward event we finally got our first glimpse at their upcoming Avatar game and it looks incredible. You can see the full reveal in the trailer above.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.

In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

Built using the latest iteration of their Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia and Luna.