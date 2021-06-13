Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Games & Tech

Watch the ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ first look trailer

Coming in 2022.

Published

At last night’s Ubisoft Forward event we finally got our first glimpse at their upcoming Avatar game and it looks incredible. You can see the full reveal in the trailer above.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.

In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Credit: Ubisoft

Built using the latest iteration of their Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia and Luna.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Hello Darlins The Hello Darlins

EF Country

Interview: The Hello Darlins discuss debut album ‘Go By Feel’ and their biggest lessons from being session musicians

We spoke to Candace Lacina and Mike Little about the band's debut album.

4 days ago

Film

‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ review

An icy cool and flawlessly executed drama

6 days ago
Godzilla/Kong Godzilla/Kong

Competitions

Win ‘Godzilla/Kong’ Blu-ray collection and plush toys

Get your hands on a four-film collection and some plush toys.

6 days ago
Rupaul's Drag Race Rupaul's Drag Race

TV

Drag Race Down Under Series 1 Episode 6 Recap

It's time for a family resemblance make-over challenge.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you