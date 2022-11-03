Connect with us

Avatar: The Way of Water

Film

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: new trailer and poster unveiled

The long-anticipated sequel continues to tease fans.

Published

Avatar: The Way of Water’ has unveiled a brand new trailer and poster ahead of its arrival in cinemas next month.

With ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’,  the cinematic experience reaches new heights as filmmaker James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive,  and the tragedies they endure. 

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. 

The screenplay is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver with a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. 

David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

See the new poster below:

Avatar: The Way of Water
Credit: 20th Century Studios UK

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ opens in cinemas on 16th December 2022.

