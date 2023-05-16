‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ coming to Disney+ in June

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will be available to stream on Disney+ from 7th June 2023 it has been confirmed.

James Cameron’s box office smash will include bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew. The film was released in cinemas last December and it became the third highest-grossing film of all-time worldwide taking almost $2.32 billion.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

Nominated for numerous Academy Awards including Best Picture, the film also set a new benchmark for visual effects. Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.

The screenplay is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, with story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is also available at all digital retailers including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and Movies Anywhere.