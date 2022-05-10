‘Father of the Bride’ – watch the trailer for the remake starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan

A new version of ‘Father of the Bride’ is heading your way and the trailer has just debuted for it.

The new film stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta and Chloe Fineman, and it is directed by Gaz Alazraki.

Long-marrieds Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) comes home to Miami for a visit. But the surprises just keep coming when she announces a new boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta) – who is now her fiancé – and their plans for a quick-turnaround wedding and a new life together in Mexico, where Adan’s family is from.

Sofia’s quickfire revelations keep Billy and Ingrid from making their own disclosure – that they’re calling quits on their marriage – but both agree to delay the news and play the loving couple for the benefit of the family.

Old-fashioned Billy is at first opposed to the wedding, but he is eventually swayed – as long as his opinions as father of the bride carry the most weight in all things matrimonial. A prominent architect and family man, Billy feels his hard-fought success and dedication to his heritage earn him the right to call the shots. After all his achievements, why is he suddenly seen as the bad guy?

The same could also be said for Adan’s equally headstrong father, Hernan (Pedro Damián), who soon arrives with his own traditions and family pride in tow. With both iron-willed fathers vying to take charge of the festivities, it becomes a prideful game of one-upmanship, as cultures clash, generations take sides and competing traditions collide. Family relationships are tested, along with the couple at the center of it all, as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar.

‘Father of the Bride’ is based upon the 1950 classic of the same name, which was remade in 1991 with Steve Martin. This new version gives a modern twist to the rom-com classic.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.