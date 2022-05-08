Sheryl Crow: we pick her Top 10 singles so far

Sheryl Crow is an absolute legend and one of the most influential artists of our times.

The singer-songwriter just released her new documentary 'Sheryl' and the accompanying soundtrack, which also serves as a greatest hits collection with a couple of new tracks thrown into the mix.

Making her debut in 1993 with 'Run, Baby, Run' following a stint as Michael Jackson's backing singer in the late 80s, Crow has gone on to be one of the most successful rock artists of all-time with 11 studio albums under her belt, 4 live albums and an incredible 45 singles.

To celebrate the release of the documentary, we've picked our Top 10 favourite singles of Crow's. See if you agree by using the arrows below...

10. ‘Prove You Wrong’ (feat. Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris) The lead single from Crow’s final studio album (as we write this article she said she wouldn’t be releasing any more traditional studio albums) ‘Threads’, released in 2019, ‘Prove You Wrong’ saw Crow enlisting Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris. A classic slice of uptempo Crow, it was a timely reminder of just what an incredible artist she is. Clearly inspired by Nicks and inspiring Morris, Crow happily sat in the middle of the two chart-topping artists without ever losing her signature sound.