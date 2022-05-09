Paolo Nutini announces intimate UK shows starting Saturday

Paolo Nutini will perform a string of intimate UK dates, which begin on Saturday.

The shows will kick off at The Leadmill in Sheffield and include four night’s at London’s 100 Club and two shows at Corran Halls in Oban.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am BST tomorrow (Tuesday 10th May) and will be available at https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/P0gPNX.

The intimate UK shows will be followed by headlining slots at TRNSMT and Victorious Festivals, and sold-out outdoor shows in Bristol and Belfast. Nutini will be supporting Liam Gallagher at his Knebworth Park show too.

The singer will also head to Europe for a tour in Italy in July and he’ll perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Andalucia Big Festival and Lollapalooza Berlin.



The full list of dates is:

May

14th – Sheffield, The Leadmill

16th – London, 100 Club

17th – London, 100 Club

19th – London, 100 Club

20th – London, 100 Club

27th – Oban, Corran Halls

28th – Oban, Corran Halls



June

3rd – Knebworth Park (very special guest to Liam Gallagher, SOLD OUT)

23rd – Bristol, Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)



July

5th – Montreux, Montreux Jazz Festival

8th – Glasgow, TRNSMT

15th – Brescia, Anfiteatro Vittoriale (SOLD OUT)

16th – Pistoia, Pistoia Blues

19th – Rome, Cavea (SOLD OUT)

20th – Bologna, Sequoie Music Park (SOLD OUT)

22nd – Servigliano, NoSound Festival

23rd – Trani, Locus Festival

25th – Caserta, Belvedere Di San Leucio (SOLD OUT)

27th – Taormina, Teatro Antico



August

25th – Belfast, Custom House Square (SOLD OUT)

27th – Portsmouth, Victorious Festival



September

9th – Malaga, Andalucia Big Festival

24th – Berlin, Lollapalooza Berlin