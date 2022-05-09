Paolo Nutini announces intimate UK shows starting Saturday

Paolo Nutini will perform a string of intimate UK dates, which begin on Saturday.
The shows will kick off at The Leadmill in Sheffield and include four night’s at London’s 100 Club and two shows at Corran Halls in Oban.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am BST tomorrow (Tuesday 10th May) and will be available at https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/P0gPNX.
The intimate UK shows will be followed by headlining slots at TRNSMT and Victorious Festivals, and sold-out outdoor shows in Bristol and Belfast. Nutini will be supporting Liam Gallagher at his Knebworth Park show too.
The singer will also head to Europe for a tour in Italy in July and he’ll perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Andalucia Big Festival and Lollapalooza Berlin.
The full list of dates is:
May
14th – Sheffield, The Leadmill
16th – London, 100 Club
17th – London, 100 Club
19th – London, 100 Club
20th – London, 100 Club
27th – Oban, Corran Halls
28th – Oban, Corran Halls
June
3rd – Knebworth Park (very special guest to Liam Gallagher, SOLD OUT)
23rd – Bristol, Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
July
5th – Montreux, Montreux Jazz Festival
8th – Glasgow, TRNSMT
15th – Brescia, Anfiteatro Vittoriale (SOLD OUT)
16th – Pistoia, Pistoia Blues
19th – Rome, Cavea (SOLD OUT)
20th – Bologna, Sequoie Music Park (SOLD OUT)
22nd – Servigliano, NoSound Festival
23rd – Trani, Locus Festival
25th – Caserta, Belvedere Di San Leucio (SOLD OUT)
27th – Taormina, Teatro Antico
August
25th – Belfast, Custom House Square (SOLD OUT)
27th – Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
September
9th – Malaga, Andalucia Big Festival
24th – Berlin, Lollapalooza Berlin