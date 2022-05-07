Watch: Lady Gaga debuts music video for ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga has unleashed the music video for ‘Hold My Hand’, the song taken from the eagerly anticipated sequel ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘.

The video was directed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s director Joe Kosinski, and features Lady Gaga along with epic scenery from the new film, as well as emotional scenes from the original 1986 ‘Top Gun’.

The song debuted earlier this week and is available to stream and download now. ‘Hold My Hand’ was written for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and is featured throughout the film.

It was produced by Gaga and BloodPop©, with additional production by Benjamin Rice.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will arrive in cinemas on 25th May via Paramount Pictures. It sees Tom Cruise reprising his iconic role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. Maverick is where he belongs – pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.