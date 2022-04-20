Connect with us

The Midwich Cuckoos - Keeley Hawes

TV

‘The Midwich Cuckoos’ starring Keeley Hawes coming to Sky Max and NOW in June

Watch the first-look trailer for the series.

Published

Sky Original drama ‘The Midwich Cuckoos’ is coming to Sky Max and NOW from 3rd June 2022.

The dark modern-day reimagining of John Wyndham’s classic science fiction novel of the same name stars Keeley Hawes (‘Bodyguard’) and Max Beesley (‘The Outsider’).

Midwich, a small English commuter town, is liberal and aspirational, populated by nuclear families and affluent streets. A place where nothing much happens – that is until the twilight hours of a summer’s day when a sleepy corner of Midwich is plunged into panic. People pass out on their feet without warning, without reason. Anyone who tries to enter meets the same fate. And nobody can understand why. When the mysterious blackout is lifted, life for those affected returns to apparent normality – except every woman of child-bearing age inside the zone has suddenly and inexplicably fallen pregnant.

As news spreads and tensions simmer, it is up to gifted psychotherapist Dr Susannah Zellaby (Hawes) to help support those affected through the emotional wilderness. Susannah’s own daughter, Cassie (Synnøve Karlsen), has fallen pregnant and harbours deep concerns about who, or what, is behind this phenomenon.

Local officer DCI Paul Haynes (Beesley) is tasked with maintaining order but unbeknownst to them all, a terrifying force is building in the comfortable streets of Midwich. These children – potential parasites – flourish under the very love and care that their families give them. Who are these children? And what do they want?

‘The Midwich Cuckoos’ is an unnerving fable for our turbulent times, a thrilling, strange and at times horrifying journey into parenthood, which lays bare any parent’s worst fear: that the thing most precious to us – a child – might desire our destruction.

