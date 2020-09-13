Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Honour

TV

First trailer debuts for ITV’s Keeley Hawes drama ‘Honour’

The two-part series is based on real-life events.

Published

The trailer has debuted for ITV’s two-part drama ‘Honour’.

Written by Gwyneth Hughes (‘Vanity Fair’), ‘Honour’ stars Keeley Hawes and it tells the true story of a detective who brought five killers to justice in the heartbreaking true story of Banaz Mahmod, the young Londoner murdered for falling in love with the wrong man. 

The drama is directed by Richard Laxton and produced by Hera Pictures in association with Buddy Club.

DCI Caroline Goode, played by Keeley Hawes, discovered that Banaz had been to the police five times to report threats to her life from members of her own family. Appalled that her own colleagues had missed multiple chances to save a young woman’s life and prevent a so-called “honour” killing, Caroline vowed that she would not rest until she finally got justice for Banaz. It was a promise that quickly became personally consuming. This tense and emotionally vivid drama brings Caroline’s long and unwavering quest to life.

Honour was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill.

Commented Polly Hill:  

“Gwyn’s scripts beautifully and sensitively tell the story of DCI Caroline Goode’s investigation into the tragic murder of Banaz Mahmod.  I am proud to work with Liza and Hera Pictures, to bring this important story to screen on ITV.”  

Commented Keeley Hawes:

“It is a privilege to be working on ‘Honour’ as Buddy Club’s first ever project. In a time where honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject. Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

‘Honour’ is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment. It will air on ITV in September.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: Moscow Noir Walter Presents: Moscow Noir

TV

Walter Presents: Moscow Noir launching on Channel 4 this month

The Swedish thriller arrives in the UK this week.

6 days ago
Diana Krall Diana Krall

Music

Diana Krall to release new album ‘This Dream Of You’ this month

The Jazz favourite has a new album dropping this month.

6 days ago
Oliver Wood Oliver Wood

EF Country

Oliver Wood releases debut solo single ‘Soul Of This Town’

The Wood Brothers member steps out on his own for the first time.

6 days ago
Dolly Parton Dolly Parton

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 49: Countdown to three new Country Christmas albums

Carrie, Dolly and Terri are all releasing festive albums this year.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you