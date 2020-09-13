First trailer debuts for ITV’s Keeley Hawes drama ‘Honour’

The trailer has debuted for ITV’s two-part drama ‘Honour’.

Written by Gwyneth Hughes (‘Vanity Fair’), ‘Honour’ stars Keeley Hawes and it tells the true story of a detective who brought five killers to justice in the heartbreaking true story of Banaz Mahmod, the young Londoner murdered for falling in love with the wrong man.

The drama is directed by Richard Laxton and produced by Hera Pictures in association with Buddy Club.

DCI Caroline Goode, played by Keeley Hawes, discovered that Banaz had been to the police five times to report threats to her life from members of her own family. Appalled that her own colleagues had missed multiple chances to save a young woman’s life and prevent a so-called “honour” killing, Caroline vowed that she would not rest until she finally got justice for Banaz. It was a promise that quickly became personally consuming. This tense and emotionally vivid drama brings Caroline’s long and unwavering quest to life.

Honour was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill.

Commented Polly Hill:

“Gwyn’s scripts beautifully and sensitively tell the story of DCI Caroline Goode’s investigation into the tragic murder of Banaz Mahmod. I am proud to work with Liza and Hera Pictures, to bring this important story to screen on ITV.”

Commented Keeley Hawes:

“It is a privilege to be working on ‘Honour’ as Buddy Club’s first ever project. In a time where honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject. Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

‘Honour’ is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment. It will air on ITV in September.