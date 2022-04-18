Zombie horror ‘The Sadness’ coming to Shudder in May

Shudder has acquired the rights to Canadian director Rob Jabbaz’s zombie horror hit ‘The Sadness’.

The film will arrive on the streaming platform in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on 12th May 2022.

‘The Sadness’ was shot in Taipei, Taiwan where Canadian writer/director Jabbaz, originally from Mississauga, Ontario, now resides, and follows a young couple, played by Regina Lei (’76 Horror Bookstore’) and Berant Zhu (‘We Are Champions’, ‘How to Train Our Dragon’), trying to reunite amid a city ravaged by a plague that turns its victims into deranged, bloodthirsty sadists.

Tzu Chiang Wang (‘It’s Drizzling’) and In Ru Chen also star. The film is produced by David Barker and executive produced by Li-Cheng Huang, while Eunice Cheng associate produced for Machi Xcelsior Studios.

Said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, “’The Sadness’ is a brutal, boundary pushing shocker, one of the boldest and bloodiest we’ve ever acquired. We anticipate it having a legendary and well-deserved following among Shudder members.”

“It’s been such an enjoyably bizarre journey getting ‘The Sadness’ made and distributed! I’m incredibly excited for everyone out there to finally see it!” said Rob Jabbaz.

‘The Sadness’ shocked audiences around the globe and was renowned for receiving trigger warnings from genre festival programmers who had never before felt the need to use such labels. Toronto-based sales and distribution company Raven Banner Entertainment represents the title worldwide and will release it in Canada.