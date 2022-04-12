Connect with us

Sneakerella

Film

‘Sneakerella’ coming to Disney+ in May – watch the trailer

The fresh twist on ‘Cinderella’ is almost here!

Published

‘Sneakerella’, the upcoming original Disney+ movie, will arrive on the streaming platform on 13th May 2022.

A trailer has been released for the film, which is from the studio behind hits such as ‘Descendants’, ‘High School Musical’ and ‘ZOMBIES’. You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.

‘Sneakerella’ is a pop/hip-hop musical is set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City and puts a contemporary twist on the ‘Cinderella’ fairy tale.  

El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, works as a stock boy in a shoe store and hides his artistic talent. Sparks fly after a chance encounter with Kira King, the daughter of sneaker royalty and a Manhattan Princess Charming of sorts. With a nudge from his best friend and a touch of magic, El finds the courage to lace up and dream big.

Triple threats Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood respectively star as El and Kira alongside a multi-talented, diverse ensemble cast including John Salley, Devyn Nekoda, Juan Chioran, Bryan Terrell Clark, Kolton Stewart, Robyn Alomar, Yvonne Senat Jones and Hayward Leach.

“Sneakerella” is a Disney+ original movie from Disney Branded Television, directed and co-executive produced by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

Jane Startz and Rachel Watanabe-Batton serve as executive producers. The teleplay was written by David Light & Joseph Raso, Tamara Chestna and Mindy Stern & George Gore II and is based on a story by Stern & Gore and Light & Raso. Chestna also serves as co-executive producer.

Take a look at the poster for ‘Sneakerella’ below:

Sneakerella
Credit: Disney+

