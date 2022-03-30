Connect with us

When is ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off ‘House of the Dragon’ coming to the UK?

The new series will arrive this August.

Published

House of the Dragon
Credit: HBO

‘House of The Dragon’, the upcoming 10-episode ‘Game of Thrones‘ spin-off, will launch in the UK on Monday 22nd August 2022 on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Each episode will be available at the same time as the US premiere each week and on demand thereafter.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ and set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, the series tells the story of House Targaryen.

The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK, said: “’House of the Dragon’ is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year and it showcases Sky’s commitment to providing exciting, world-class content for our customers. If you loved ‘Game of Thrones’ or are a first timer to the world of Westeros, this is going to be a must watch. Roll on Monday 22 August.”

Additional cast include: Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.

In this article:

