‘Strictly Come Dancing’ confirms professional dancers for 2022 series

Following the news that Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec won’t be returning for the next series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘, the BBC has confirmed which professional dancers will be part of the line-up.

The professional dancers returning for ‘Strictly Come Dancing 2022’ are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, says:

“We could not be more proud of the ‘Strictly’ professional dancers and we are so happy to have so many returning for 2022. The world-class skill and extraordinary care they bring to everything they do, from working with their celebrity partners to choreographing and performing remarkable and unforgettable routines, never ceases to amaze us. They really are the best in the business and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the ‘Strictly’ ballroom for our twentieth fabulous series.”

Further announcements and information, including any additional dancers joining the professional line-up, will be announced in due course.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.