Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ confirms professional dancers for 2022 series

Find out who is coming back.

Published

Strictly Come Dancing
Credit: BBC

Following the news that Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec won’t be returning for the next series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘, the BBC has confirmed which professional dancers will be part of the line-up.

The professional dancers returning for ‘Strictly Come Dancing 2022’ are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, says:

“We could not be more proud of the ‘Strictly’ professional dancers and we are so happy to have so many returning for 2022. The world-class skill and extraordinary care they bring to everything they do, from working with their celebrity partners to choreographing and performing remarkable and unforgettable routines, never ceases to amaze us. They really are the best in the business and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the ‘Strictly’ ballroom for our twentieth fabulous series.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Further announcements and information, including any additional dancers joining the professional line-up, will be announced in due course.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Almost Paradise Almost Paradise

TV

Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb TV in April

The show has already been greenlit for a second season.

2 days ago
Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

6 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077

Games & Tech

Is ‘Cyberpunk’ finally living up to initial expectations?

Since the drama of their release, CD Projekt Red have worked hard to patch all of the issues.

7 days ago
Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo

Music

Aretha Franklin – ‘Aretha with the Ray Bryant Combo’ vinyl review

The Queen of Soul's debut album has never sounded better.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you