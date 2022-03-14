Connect with us

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Film

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’: watch the final trailer for the sequel

The film arrives in cinemas in April

Published

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ will roar into cinemas on 1st April 2022 and to keep fans excited, the final trailer has been released.

The sequel stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
 
The film is directed by Jeff Fowler with a screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington, and a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller. It is based on the SEGA Video Game.
 
 You can watch the final trailer at the top of this article.

In this article:

