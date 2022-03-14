Connect with us

Umma

Film

‘Umma’: watch the chilling trailer for Sandra Oh’s upcoming horror

Sam Raimi has produced the film.

Published

The trailer has arrived for ‘Umma’, a new horror from producer Sam Raimi (‘Evil Dead’).

The film stars Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi with Odeya Rush and Dermot Mulroney. It is written and directed by Iris K. Shim.

Umma, which is the Korean word for “mother,” follows Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

Watch the trailer for the film at the top of this article and take a look at the chilling poster below:

Umma
Credit: Sony Pictures UK

