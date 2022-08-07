James Marsden recalls working with Jim Carrey in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

In the third and final interview clip with James Marsden, the actor talks about working opposite Jim Carrey who plays the iconic villain ‘Dr. Robotonik’ in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘.

“He’s a very generous actor. We sit there and talk about the scene. I remember on the first film I came up with an idea for a line and he loved it. It was like the best feeling in the world,” says Marsden.

While Marsden and Carrey may not get a lot of time together in the second film, Marsden has a lot of appreciation and admiration for his co-star.

“He’s a hero of mine. He’s a comedy legend. To be up there on the screen with him is pretty special,” he shares.

The synopsis for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is:

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilisations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ is available on Download & Keep now and will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Monday 8th August 2022.