Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Film

James Marsden recalls working with Jim Carrey in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

The actor shares his experience of working with the comedy legend.

Published

In the third and final interview clip with James Marsden, the actor talks about working opposite Jim Carrey who plays the iconic villain ‘Dr. Robotonik’ in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘.

“He’s a very generous actor. We sit there and talk about the scene. I remember on the first film I came up with an idea for a line and he loved it. It was like the best feeling in the world,” says Marsden.

While Marsden and Carrey may not get a lot of time together in the second film, Marsden has a lot of appreciation and admiration for his co-star.

“He’s a hero of mine. He’s a comedy legend. To be up there on the screen with him is pretty special,” he shares.

The synopsis for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is:

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilisations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ is available on Download & Keep now and will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Monday 8th August 2022.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kimberly Kelly Kimberly Kelly

EF Country

The best Country music songs that might have gone under your radar in 2022

Dig into some of the best Country music songs that you might have missed this year.

3 days ago
Pillbox Patti Pillbox Patti

EF Country

Pillbox Patti delights on ‘Suwannee’ – Written with Ashley McBryde & Aaron Raitiere

Swampy, southern anthem dripping in Florida heat.

6 days ago
CMAFest CMAFest

EF Country

CMAFest ’22 airs this week in the USA & UK – Tickets on sale for 2023 too

Highlights of this year's festival to air on both sides of the Atlantic this week.

5 days ago
The Excavation of Hob's Barrow The Excavation of Hob's Barrow

Games & Tech

‘The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow’ coming to PC, Mac and Linux this year

The folk horror is set in Victorian England.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you