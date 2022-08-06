James Marsden discusses how the world gets bigger in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

In the second of three interview clips with James Marsden, the actor talks about how the world of ‘Sonic’ gets much bigger in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘.

“Everything just got… multiplied times 1,000 this time around. The action sequences are crazier,” Marsden reveals.

A lot of Marsden’s scenes were shot in Hawaii for the sequel as his character Tom goes to Hawaii with Maddie (Tika Sumpter) for Rachel’s (Natasha Rothwell) wedding.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy that. It was nice being on a sandy beach in Hawaii and shooting a movie,” Marsden says. “If you complain about that, you have a problem!”

So what can fans expect? Marsden teases, “This movie takes everything from the first film and multiplies it. The scope has increased and the scale of the set pieces and these crazy action sequences.”

The synopsis for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is:

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilisations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ is available on Download & Keep now and will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Monday 8th August 2022.