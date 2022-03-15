Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

‘Love Actually’ in Concert returns this November

The annual tradition continues this year.

Published

Love Actually
Credit: Universal Pictures UK

Christmas classic ‘Love Actually’ will return for an ‘In Concert’ tour this November so fans can watch the film with a full orchestra performing its soundtrack.

‘Love Actually In Concert’ is becoming an annual festive tradition for many. The 2022 tour will begin at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, before calling at Bournemouth, Cardiff, Bath, Glasgow, Sheffield, Edinburgh, York, the London Eventim Apollo, Hull, Nottingham, and Birmingham before its finale in Manchester.

Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, ‘Love Actually’ tells ten separate, yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time.

The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more.

A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score at these shows, with the film being projected onto a huge screen. Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The full tour dates are:

Monday 28th November               Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Tuesday 29th November               Bournemouth International Centre
Thursday 1st December               Cardiff St David’s Hall
Friday 2nd December                     Bath Forum
Sunday 4th December                   Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Tuesday 6th December                  Sheffield City Hall
Wednesday 7th December            Edinburgh Usher Hall
Thursday 8th December               York Barbican
Saturday 10th December              London Eventim Apollo
Sunday 11th December                  Hull Bonus Arena
Monday 12th December                Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Tuesday 13th December                Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wednesday 14th December          Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tickets are on sale from Friday 18th March at https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/NKEmeO

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Madonna in 'Evita' Madonna in 'Evita'

Film

5 films that prove Madonna can act

The Queen of Pop can act, despite what her critics tell you.

3 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Justified Justin Timberlake - Justified

Music

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ turns 20 this year – we rank all the songs on the record

The album that made the singer a global sensation is 20 later this year.

2 days ago
Hailey Whitters Hailey Whitters

EF Country

Interview: Hailey Whitters on performing at C2C and new album ‘Raised’

We caught up with the singer-songwriter as she prepares to make her UK debut.

6 days ago
Brandy Brandy

Music

5 Brandy songs that should have been singles

We select five songs from the singer's catalogue that should have been singles.

3 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you