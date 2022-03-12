Sheryl Crow to release ‘Sheryl: Music from the Feature Documentary’ in May

Sheryl Crow has announced new album ‘S heryl: Music From The Feature Documentary’ on 6th May via UME/Big Machine Records.

The digital and 2CD releases accompanies the release of Amy Scott’s full-length documentary film. ‘Sheryl’ will premiered at SXSW last night and it will air on Showtime in the US this Spring.

An intimate story of song and sacrifice, Sheryl navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career while the artist battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.

The accompanying album features Crow’s biggest hits, including ‘If It Makes You Happy’, ‘Soak Up The Sun’ ‘All I Wanna Do’, ‘My Favorite Mistake’, ‘Redemption Day’ and many more, as well as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs.

“I am excited for the premiere of my documentary,” said Crow. “I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life.”

Crow is a nine-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient and an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales.

The track lists for the release are:

Digital:

If It Makes You Happy

Leaving Las Vegas

All I Wanna Do

What Can I Do For You

Run, Baby, Run

Hard To Make A Stand

Sweet Rosalyn

A Change Would Do You Good

Home

Love Is A Good Thing

Strong Enough

Can’t Cry Anymore

Everyday Is A Winding Road

Redemption Day

The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

I Shall Believe

Real Gone (Live)

My Favorite Mistake

Riverwide

Crash And Burn

Steve McQueen

Soak Up The Sun

Out Of Our Heads

Detours

Be Myself

Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)

Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)

Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)

Forever

Still The Same

Live With Me

2CD

Disc 1:

If It Makes You Happy

Leaving Las Vegas

All I Wanna Do

What Can I Do For You

Run, Baby, Run

Hard To Make A Stand

Sweet Rosalyn

A Change Would Do You Good

Home

Love Is A Good Thing

Strong Enough

Can’t Cry Anymore

Everyday Is A Winding Road

Redemption Day

The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

I Shall Believe

Real Gone (Live)

Disc 2:

My Favorite Mistake

Riverwide

Crash And Burn

Steve McQueen

Soak Up The Sun

Out Of Our Heads

Detours

Be Myself

Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)

Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)

Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)

Forever

Still The Same

Live With Me