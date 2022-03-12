Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Sheryl Crow to release ‘Sheryl: Music from the Feature Documentary’ in May

The album accompanies the new documentary.

Published

Sheryl Crow
Credit: UME/Big Machine Records

Sheryl Crow has announced new album ‘Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary’ on 6th May via UME/Big Machine Records.

The digital and 2CD releases accompanies the release of Amy Scott’s full-length documentary film. ‘Sheryl’ will premiered at SXSW last night and it will air on Showtime in the US this Spring.

An intimate story of song and sacrifice, Sheryl navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career while the artist battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift. 

The accompanying album features Crow’s biggest hits, including ‘If It Makes You Happy’, ‘Soak Up The Sun’ ‘All I Wanna Do’, ‘My Favorite Mistake’, ‘Redemption Day’ and many more, as well as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am excited for the premiere of my documentary,” said Crow. “I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life.”

Crow is a nine-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient and an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales.

The track lists for the release are:

Digital:

If It Makes You Happy 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leaving Las Vegas 

All I Wanna Do 

What Can I Do For You 

Run, Baby, Run 

Hard To Make A Stand 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sweet Rosalyn 

A Change Would Do You Good 

Home 

Love Is A Good Thing 

Strong Enough 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Can’t Cry Anymore 

Everyday Is A Winding Road 

Redemption Day 

The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan) 

I Shall Believe 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Real Gone (Live) 

My Favorite Mistake 

Riverwide 

Crash And Burn 

Steve McQueen 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Soak Up The Sun 

Out Of Our Heads 

Detours 

Be Myself 

Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris) 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton) 

Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting) 

The Worst (feat. Keith Richards) 

Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day) 

Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman) 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash) 

Forever 

Still The Same 

Live With Me

2CD
Disc 1:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If It Makes You Happy 

Leaving Las Vegas 

All I Wanna Do 

What Can I Do For You 

Run, Baby, Run 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hard To Make A Stand 

Sweet Rosalyn 

A Change Would Do You Good 

Home 

Love Is A Good Thing 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Strong Enough 

Can’t Cry Anymore 

Everyday Is A Winding Road 

Redemption Day 

The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan) 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I Shall Believe 

Real Gone (Live)

Disc 2:

My Favorite Mistake 

Riverwide 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Crash And Burn 

Steve McQueen 

Soak Up The Sun 

Out Of Our Heads 

Detours 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Be Myself 

Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris) 

Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton) 

Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting) 

The Worst (feat. Keith Richards) 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day) 

Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman) 

Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash) 

Forever 

Still The Same 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Live With Me

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Alexander Lincoln Alexander Lincoln

Film

Interview: Alexander Lincoln opens up about new film ‘In From The Side’

The actor also talks about moving on from 'Emmerdale'.

4 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pet Simulator X Announces Release Date For New Dragon And Dog Plushies

Wil you be lucky enough to get one before they sell out?

7 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pet Simulator X Mastery Update Is Now Live

Become a master to unlock new perks.

7 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Add Vehicle Dealership Update

Update live in game now!

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you