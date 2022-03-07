Kate Rusby will release ’30: Many Happy Returns’ album in May

Kate Rusby will release new album ’30: Many Happy Returns’ on Pure Records on 6th May 2022.

Celebrating her 30th anniversary as a professional musician, the album features a stellar array of guest musicians who have all inspired Rusby during her career including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Richard Hawley, Darlingside, KT Tunstall, Sarah Jarosz, Sam Kelly, Dan Tyminski, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Damien O’Kane and on the physical version of the album, a bonus track with the Royal Northern Sinfonia.

The songs are newly recorded versions of favourites from across Rusby’s career.

Commenting on her career 30th anniversary, Kate said: “Music has taken me all over the world in those 30 years, where I’ve met the most incredible musicians and singers. 30 : Happy Returns is a culmination of those years, the music, the singers, the laughs, the songs, the memories. Here I am joined by some of my all-time musical heroes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Richard Hawley, KT Tunstall, Darlingside, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Sarah Jarosz, Damien O’Kane, Sam Kelly not to mention the amazing lads in my band! I am in awe of their talent and generosity in sharing it and can safely say there are so many “dream come true” moments on this album. By my very nature I’ve never been ambitious so I am astounded taking this retrospective look over the years and feel so blessed to sing with these incredible artists. I am one very happy, happy girl!!”

The track listing for ’30: Many Happy Returns’:

1. We Will Sing @30 with Ladysmith Black Mambazo

2. No Names @30 with Richard Hawley

3. Fairest of All Yarrow @30

4. Cruel @30 with Darlingside

5. Let Me Be @30 with KT Tunstall

6. Ghost @30

7. High on a Hill @30 with Sarah Jarosz

8. Blooming Heather @30 with Sam Kelly

9. Only Desire @30 with Dan Tyminski (new version)

10. Underneath the Stars @30

11. Walk the Road @30 with Beth Nielsen Chapman

12. Hunter Moon @30 with Damien O’Kane (new version)



Remixes from Philosophers, Poets & Kings PRCD53

13. Until Morning with Damien O’Kane

14. Jenny Ordinary Remix with Damien O’Kane

15. As the Lights Go Out with Sam Kelly

Bonus Track (physical copy only)

16. Secret Keeper with Royal Northern Sinfonia (special full-length version)

Rusby will support the album with a 21-date tour during April and May. The dates are:

6 April 2022 Aberystwyth Arts Centre

7 April 2022 Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

8 April 2022 King George’s Hall, Blackburn

29 April 2022 Bristol Folk Festival

5 May 2022 Lavenham Church

6 May 2022 Lavenham Church

7 May 2022 Spinney Theatre, Northampton

8 May 2022 Corn Exchange, Exeter

12 May 2022 New Theatre, Peterborough

13 May 2022 Cadogan Hall, London

14 May 2022 Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

15 May 2022 Anvil Arts, Basingstoke

19 May 2022 Hippodrome, Darlington

20 May 2022 Palace Theatre, Newark

21 May 2022 The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

22 May 2022 Alban Arena, St Albans

25 May 2022 New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

26 May 2022 Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye

27 May 2022 Westlands, Yeovil

28 May 2022 Hall for Cornwall, Truro

29 May 2022 Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

Tickets are available at: https://katerusby.com/