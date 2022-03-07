Connect with us

Kate Rusby will release ’30: Many Happy Returns’ album in May

The folk star is also on tour in the Spring.

Published

Kate Rusby
Credit: Phil Carter

Kate Rusby will release new album ’30: Many Happy Returns’ on Pure Records on 6th May 2022.

Celebrating her 30th anniversary as a professional musician, the album features a stellar array of guest musicians who have all inspired Rusby during her career including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Richard Hawley, Darlingside, KT Tunstall, Sarah Jarosz, Sam Kelly, Dan Tyminski, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Damien O’Kane and on the physical version of the album, a bonus track with the Royal Northern Sinfonia.

The songs are newly recorded versions of favourites from across Rusby’s career.

Commenting on her career 30th anniversary, Kate said: “Music has taken me all over the world in those 30 years, where I’ve met the most incredible musicians and singers. 30 : Happy Returns is a culmination of those years, the music, the singers, the laughs, the songs, the memories. Here I am joined by some of my all-time musical heroes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Richard Hawley, KT Tunstall, Darlingside, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Sarah Jarosz, Damien O’Kane, Sam Kelly not to mention the amazing lads in my band! I am in awe of their talent and generosity in sharing it and can safely say there are so many “dream come true” moments on this album. By my very nature I’ve never been ambitious so I am astounded taking this retrospective look over the years and feel so blessed to sing with these incredible artists. I am one very happy, happy girl!!” 

The track listing for ’30: Many Happy Returns’:

1. We Will Sing @30 with Ladysmith Black Mambazo
2. No Names @30 with Richard Hawley
3. Fairest of All Yarrow @30
4. Cruel @30 with Darlingside
5. Let Me Be @30 with KT Tunstall
6. Ghost @30
7. High on a Hill @30 with Sarah Jarosz
8. Blooming Heather @30 with Sam Kelly
9. Only Desire @30 with Dan Tyminski (new version)
10. Underneath the Stars @30 
11. Walk the Road @30 with Beth Nielsen Chapman
12. Hunter Moon @30 with Damien O’Kane (new version)

Remixes from Philosophers, Poets & Kings PRCD53
13. Until Morning with Damien O’Kane
14. Jenny Ordinary Remix with Damien O’Kane
15. As the Lights Go Out with Sam Kelly

Bonus Track (physical copy only)
16. Secret Keeper with Royal Northern Sinfonia (special full-length version)

Rusby will support the album with a 21-date tour during April and May. The dates are:

6 April 2022                      Aberystwyth Arts Centre

7 April 2022                      Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

8 April 2022                      King George’s Hall, Blackburn

29 April 2022                   Bristol Folk Festival

5 May 2022                      Lavenham Church

6 May 2022                      Lavenham Church

7 May 2022                      Spinney Theatre, Northampton

8 May 2022                      Corn Exchange, Exeter

12 May 2022                    New Theatre, Peterborough

13 May 2022                    Cadogan Hall, London

14 May 2022                    Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

15 May 2022                    Anvil Arts, Basingstoke

19 May 2022                    Hippodrome, Darlington
20 May 2022                    Palace Theatre, Newark

21 May 2022                    The Apex, Bury St Edmunds
22 May 2022                    Alban Arena, St Albans

25 May 2022                    New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

26 May 2022                    Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye

27 May 2022                    Westlands, Yeovil

28 May 2022                    Hall for Cornwall, Truro

29 May 2022                    Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

Tickets are available at: https://katerusby.com/

