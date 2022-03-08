Disney’s ‘Newsies’ to have UK premiere at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in November

Disney’s ‘Newsies’ will have its UK premiere at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, where the strictly limited season will run from 28th November 2022.

The award-winning Broadway musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein.

Based on a true story, ‘Newsies’ is set in New York City at the turn of the 19th century. It’s the rousing tale of a ragged band of teenage newspaper sellers, who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. After newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer hikes up the prices for his papers charged to the newsies, Jack Kelly rallies his fellow newsboys in an attempt to protest the change, falling in love with young reporter Katherine along the way. These young newsies from across the city come together and rise up against the exploitation of wealthy publishing tycoons and fight for justice using the only power they have – solidarity.

The original production of ‘Newsies’ opened on Broadway in 2012 and was slated to play only 100 performances but went on to play over 1,000 performances before touring and winning two Tony Awards, including Best Original Score. The original production was filmed live on stage and released in cinemas in 2017.

Now for the very first time, audiences in the UK have a chance to enjoy the thrill of one of the biggest Broadway hits of recent years. In an innovative and brand new immersive production ‘in the round’ at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, theatregoers will be thrust right inside the action as the newsies dance, sing, jump and fly around the streets of a booming 19th century New York City.

Alan Menken said: “I am OVER THE MOON about Newsies opening in London!! I’ve been wishing and waiting for this for soooo long. I truly cannot wait!”

Matt Cole, Director & Choreographer, said: “As a huge fan of the original Disney film and the Broadway production, I am extremely honoured and thrilled to be reimagining this brand new version for London and the UK. With an incredible score by the legendary Alan Menken and book by Harvey Fierstein we will bring this all-singing, all-dancing show to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. This site-specific version of the show provides an exciting opportunity to present the piece in a non-traditional format. Set in the round, the audience will be thrust into turn-of-the-century New York, where the action and choreography will weave its way in and out of the audience. I cannot wait to work with this talented creative team on delivering this wonderful and exciting show to the UK.”

Casting is to be announced.

Tickets will be going on sale in May 2022. To receive priority booking sign up at www.newsiesthemusical.co.uk