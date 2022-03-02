The Folio Society’s Top 10 Most Popular Children’s Books

Celebrating the annual World Book Day on Thursday 3rd March 2022, The Folio Society has compiled a list of their Top 10 most popular children’s books.

The aim of the list is to inspire parents, not just with great costume ideas, but also with ideas for the next book to read with their child, or to add to their reading list. Parents reading with their child is an essential way to boost literacy at any age. As part of the daily routine, it can lead to a lifetime’s love of books. As The Folio Society has been publishing beautifully illustrated editions of the world’s most loved books for the past 75 years, there will always be an incredible catalogue for every generation of readers to add to their collection!

Tom Walker, Publishing Director at The Folio Society, says, “World Book Day brings such a brilliant opportunity to celebrate children’s literature. At The Folio Society, we publish a huge selection of beautiful illustrated children’s books that promise to delight readers of all ages. Each story on this list is jam-packed with fizz-whizzing adventures and unforgettable characters – from Sophie Hatter and Charlie Bucket to Toad, Mole, Ratty and Badger. Every Folio Society book comes with a beautiful selection of illustrations that bring the story to life, and hopefully will inspire some fantastic costumes this World Book Day!”

Credit: The Folio Society

Here’s The Folio Society’s top ten. Which titles would you add?

The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones How to See Fairies by Charles van Sandwyk The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll The Princess Bride by William Goldman The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith Peter Pan by JM Barrie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl Winnie the Pooh by AA Milne

See more great titles at The Folio Society.