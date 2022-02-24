Connect with us

Win ‘The Bay’ series 3 on DVD

We’ve got 2 copies to give away.

The Bay series 3
Credit: Jed Knight / Tall Story Pictures

‘The Bay’ is back with a brand-new third series welcoming new Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) to the fold and the series is available on DVD from Monday 21st February 2022.

DS Townsend is thrown straight in at the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her very first day making this a challenging first murder case with Morecambe’s Major Investigation Unit.

Jenn must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the case, whilst at the same time proving herself to her new colleagues. 

The pressure is multiplied even more when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving that a fresh start might not be quite as simple as moving to a different town. 

To celebrate the release, we have 2 copies of this beautifully crafted series on DVD for two lucky winners. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 2nd March 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

