Win ‘The Bay’ series 3 on DVD

‘The Bay’ is back with a brand-new third series welcoming new Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) to the fold and the series is available on DVD from Monday 21st February 2022.

DS Townsend is thrown straight in at the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her very first day making this a challenging first murder case with Morecambe’s Major Investigation Unit.

Jenn must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the case, whilst at the same time proving herself to her new colleagues.

The pressure is multiplied even more when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving that a fresh start might not be quite as simple as moving to a different town.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To celebrate the release, we have 2 copies of this beautifully crafted series on DVD for two lucky winners. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 2nd March 2022.

Terms & Conditions