Win ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on Blu-ray

Win a copy of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on Blu-Ray to celebrate its release on digital download now and 4K, Blu-ray™ and DVD on 21st March!
In ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into—the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before. Déjà vu.
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is available on digital download now. It is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 21st March 2022.
To celebrate the release, we’ve got 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 24th March 2022.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.