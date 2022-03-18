Win ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on Blu-ray

Win a copy of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on Blu-Ray to celebrate its release on digital download now and 4K, Blu-ray™ and DVD on 21st March!

In ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into—the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before. Déjà vu.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is available on digital download now. It is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 21st March 2022.

