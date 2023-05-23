‘The Bay’: ITV orders a fifth series of the hit crime drama

‘The Bay’, written by Daragh Carville, has been commissioned for a fifth series it has been announced by ITV and Tall Story Pictures.

The fourth series saw Marsha Thomason, playing Jenn Townsend, having settled in to Morecambe CID alongside cast regulars Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Andrew Dowbiggin and Thomas Law. The series also saw the return of Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer, Jenn’s partner, and Georgia Scholes as Chris’s daughter Erin, and David Carpenter and Emme Hayes as Conor and Maddie, Jenn’s children.

‘The Bay’ has been commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill. Drama Commissioner Helen Perry will oversee production of the series from the channel’s perspective.

Commented Polly Hill: “We’re delighted to be returning to Morecambe for another series of ‘The Bay’. The series is a huge success story for ITV and we’re grateful to Catherine Oldfield, Daragh Carville and the team at Tall Story Pictures for continuing to create compelling stories and characters.”

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer, Tall Story Pictures added: “Daragh and I couldn’t be happier to be heading back to Morecambe with Marsha and the team for another case. We love making the show and so we’re delighted to be producing another series for ITV and viewers at home and abroad.“

Filming begins later this year on the new series, with further casting news to be announced. The fifth series will see the latest case for Morecambe MIU focusing on the emotionally complex life of a divided family. With the father and mother of the victim, bitterly divorced, Jenn Townsend and the team will have to tread very carefully to keep the whole family onside.

‘The Bay’ is co-created and written by award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville (‘Being Human’), and produced by Tall Story Pictures, part of ITV Studios.