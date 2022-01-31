Win ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ on Blu-ray

Returning to the origins of the massively popular ‘Resident Evil’ franchise, fan

and filmmaker Johannes Roberts (’47 Meters Down’) brings the games to life for a whole new generation in ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’, rent the Home Premiere now, available to Download & Keep on January 31st, to Rent on Digital, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 7th from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Witness the beginning of evil in ‘ Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’. Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the

night.

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts and starring Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner franchise), Hannah John-Kamen (Ready Player One, TV’s “The Stranger”), Robbie Amell (“Upload”), Tom Hopper (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard), Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) with Donal Logue (“Gotham”) and Neal McDonough

(“Van Helsing”), the film’s executive producers include Martin Moszkowicz, Victor Hadida, Jeremy Bolt and Paul W.S. Anderson.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 2 copies of ‘ Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 6th February 2022.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

