‘The Bay’ commissioned for a fourth series at ITV

‘The Bay‘ has been commissioned for a fourth series at ITV it has been announced.

Written by Daragh Carville (‘Being Human’, ‘The Smoke’, ‘Cherrybomb’), the third series saw Marsha Thomason (‘Cobra’, ‘White Collar’) join as Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, alongside regular cast Daniel Ryan (‘Innocent’, ‘Home Fires’), Erin Shanagher (‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Censor’), Thomas Law (‘The World’s End’, ‘A Cinderella Story’) and Andrew Dowbiggin (‘Cobra’, ‘Coronation Street’).

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said:

“I’m delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of ‘The Bay’. Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh takes her character in series 4. Thanks to everyone at Tall Story Pictures for creating and continuing to deliver such a distinctive series.”

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer, Tall Story Pictures added:

“We are delighted at how ‘The Bay’ audiences have taken to new FLO, DS Jenn Townsend, played by the brilliant Marsha Thomason and how Jenn’s arrival and her personal storyline has breathed new energy into the show. Together with Daragh (Carville) and all our amazing cast and crew, we can’t wait to get going on the new series.“

Filming begins later this year on the new series with further casting news to be announced.

‘The Bay’s latest series has been praised for its diversity both on and off screen, its accurate and moving portrayal of the funeral of a young Muslim man and how young deaf newcomer, Nadeem Islam, who was initially discovered via an article written about him by Colin Hambrook (Editor) on Disability Arts Online, and was subsequently cast as Jamal in the show.

Sold in over 130 territories across the world, ITV Studios is responsible for the international distribution of ‘The Bay’ and is a BritBox North America Original.