It’s safe to say that most people are intrigued by casinos. Even the ones who don’t play casino games like to know what’s going on at the glamorous establishments where drinks are flowing and cards are on the table.

However, not everyone has the chance to go to their local casino and see the glamour with their own eyes. If you don’t have a casino in your town, but you want to see how a casino breathes, you can do that by watching movies.

Here are the best and most realistic casino movies you simply must watch.

Casino (1995)

If you’re looking for a movie that will show you the glamour of a rich casino and the dark secrets that lie behind the curtain, then ‘Casino’ is the perfect movie for you. Regarded by most movie experts as one of the best casino movies ever made, ‘Casino’ tells a story of two best friends whose friendship becomes complicated when they start fighting for the casino empire and a beautiful young woman. The performances from Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Sharon Stone will leave you speechless.

The Card Counter (2021)

It’s safe to say that a lot of casino enthusiasts think that there are no good new movies that tell a realistic casino story. However, when it comes to the newest movies about gambling, ‘The Card Counter’ has to be one of the best. Paul Schrader’s new movie shows what a poker game really looks like today. This is a revenge movie that tells the story of a former military interrogator who found a new path and became a poker player. Sure, it’s not the most conventional casino movie, but that’s exactly why it’s worth your time.

Casino Royale (2006)

You may be asking yourself how can a James Bond movie be a realistic casino movie, but bear with us and let us explain. Sure, James Bond movies are not the most realistic films in cinema, but this one is. At least when it comes to the casino part of the movie. The poker game, where you can see the best scenes featuring Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen is pretty authentic. You can see some of the best strategies on display. If you are a poker enthusiast and you love watching talented actors portraying complex villains then this movie is definitely for you.