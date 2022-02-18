Connect with us

Broadcast Signal Intrusion

Film

‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ is coming to cinemas, Blu-ray and Digital Download in March

Harry Shum Jr stars in the horror.

Published

Horror festival hit ‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ is coming to cinemas in the UK and Ireland from 25th March 2022 with a Blu-ray and Digital Download release following on 28th March via Lightbulb Film Distribution.

Following its World Premiere at SXSW, the film has played a string of International genre festivals – including Fantasia, Sitges, FrightFest, Abertoir and Celluloid Screams. 

Directed by Jacob Gentry (‘Synchronicity’), the film stars Harry Shum Jr. (‘Crazy Rich Asians’, ‘Glee’), Kelley Mack (‘Shot In The Dark’, ‘The Walking Dead’) and Chris Sullivan (‘This Is Us’, ‘Agnes’). 

The film was produced by Greg Newman (‘Stake Land’, ‘Girl On The Third Floor’) and co-written by Phil Drinkwater and Tim Woodall. The feature is based on a short made in 2016 of the same name.  

In the late 90s, a video archivist unearths a series of sinister pirate broadcasts and becomes obsessed with uncovering the conspiracy behind them.

“Broadcast Signal Intrusion is an immersive, mind-bending, elevated-genre film. We cannot wait for UK and Irish audiences to go down the retro tech-thriller rabbit hole. For fans of Censor and Archive 81, this should be next on your watch-list!” commented Sales & Acquisitions Director, Peter Thompson.

Take a look at the poster below and the trailer at the top of this article:

Broadcast Signal Intrusion
Credit: Lightbulb Film Distribution

