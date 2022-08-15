Win ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Blu-ray and signed script bundle

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is released on DVD and Blu-ray today (15th August 2022) and we’ve got a bundle that includes a copy of the film on Blu-ray and a signed script to give away.

The script is signed by most of the cast including Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Haddock, Michelle Dockery, Penelope Wilton, Hugh Bonneville, Sophie McShera, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggart, Simon Curtis, Hugh Dancy, Jim Carter, Dominic West, Phyllis Logan, Raquel Cassidy and Laura Carmichael.

Credit: Universal Pictures

The sequel arrives just in time for a summer movie night in with exclusive and exciting featurettes to give viewers a more in-depth look behind the scenes with fan-favourite stars.

A Limited-Edition exclusive to HMV will also be available on DVD & Blu-ray, presented in exclusive packaging along with vintage-style postcards. Available only while supplies last, this special offering is the must-own gift for any Downton Abbey fan or to add to your own collection.

The much-anticipated cinematic return of ‘Downton Abbey’ follows the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie, while other members of the family go on a grand adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past. With a screenplay by Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast alongside exciting new additions, ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is packed full of exuberant moments, excitement and humor, tears of joy and sadness and new beginnings for all your favourite characters.

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is available to download & keep now and on Blu-ray & DVD 15th August.

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 21st August 2022.

