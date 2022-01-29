Connect with us

Harleymoon Kemp releases new single “He Ain’t You”

The rising UK Country star unleashes her new single.

Published

Harleymoon Kemp has released her new single “He Ain’t You”.

The new single is a shift in style for the rising star and follows on from 2021 single ‘Love On The Radio’. It has a darker yet more playful tone and is the first of two new singles planned for release over the coming months.

“This is my rebound song. It’s the relationship you end up in after you’ve been really hurt; Someone safe, who your family would love… but the biggest pieces of your heart are always going to remain with the person that broke it,” says Kemp.

Kemp performed at the Isle of Wight Festival and British Country Music Awards last year and she’s supported Megan McKenna on tour.

Kemp is working with a who’s-who of hit songwriters including Ruthanne Cunningham (Niall Horan, Britney Spears) and Jack McManus (The Shires, Twinnie) ahead of her next series of releases.

