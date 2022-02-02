Connect with us

Caitlyn Smith

EF Country

Caitlyn Smith releases new track ‘High’ – take a listen

The track teases the artist’s new album.

Published

Caitlyn Smith has released new track ‘High’, the first glimpse of her upcoming new album.

Available to download and stream via Monument Records, ‘High’ features Amanda Shires on the fiddle. It premiered recently on ‘The Country Show with Bob Harris’ on BBC Radio 2.

Written by Smith along with Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Erin Decilveo, ‘High’ was originally released by Cyrus on her album ‘Plastic Hearts’. Smith now shares her take on the track which also finds her assuming the role of producer for the first time in her career.

“Self-producing has taught me so much about trusting my own compass,” shares Smith. “In the past, I’ve been guilty of looking for direction from everyone else. That’s why I decided to choose my own adventure. It has been a beautifully terrifying experience and has added a layer of vulnerability when you’re also responsible for painting the sonic landscape as an artist, in addition to writing and singing the songs.”

Smith will visit the UK in March to perform at the prestigious CMA Songwriters Series on 10th March at Indigo at The O2, part of the C2C (Country To Country) festival.

