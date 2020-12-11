Connect with us

Harleymoon Kemp releases new single ‘Lucky’ and teases New Year’s VR performance

The rising star’s new single is taken from her forthcoming EP.

Published

Harleymoon Kemp
Credit: Harleymoon Kemp

Harleymoon Kemp has released her new single ‘Lucky’, out today to stream and download.

The track is taken from her debut EP, which is due for release in 2021. To mark the release, Kemp has recorded a live VR performance of the single which will feature at the London New Year’s Day Parade Event, to be broadcast globally on 1st January.

As part of the LNYDP show and for the release of the track, the Virtual Reality performance features Kemp in a stunning 11K image quality, so that rather than just watching the performance, fans can live it as if they are really there.

Using a mobile phone, tablet, or headset, fans can look around the stage and see Kemp, the band and even the camera team as they listen to the track.

Phone-users can watch the full Virtual Reality performance via LNYDP’s Facebook from December 11th. Fans can check out a preview of the performance.

Harleymoon describes the inspirations behind the track “’Lucky’ was the song that saved me in 2020. The first verse was written out of a low day in lockdown; quite literally peeling a parking ticket off my car, checking my bank balance and chasing overdue invoices. All work had stopped and I was talking to a friend about what she could sell on eBay if her job didn’t bring her back, we ended up laughing and picking ourselves back up, as true best friends do.

Later that day I was having dinner with my family and realised how lucky I was to have relationships around me that made me smile and forget about all the madness in the world. I wanted this song to be the moments we all had in 2020 where, instead of complaining, we became truly grateful for that little thing called love.”

