Interview: Adam Shoenfeld opens up about the road to his debut solo album ‘All The Birds Sing’

Adam Shoenfeld has spent the last two decades playing guitar for some of the biggest stars of Country music including Tim McGraw and Jason Aldean.

Over the years, Shoenfeld has tried his hand at numerous musical projects of his own and now, in 2022, he feels it’s time to embark on his first solo project. The album, ‘All The Birds Sing’, is released today and the project’s lead single ‘The Sky is Falling Down’ was premiered by The Boot.

I spoke to Adam about stepping out on his own, the lessons he’s learned over his career so far, and his take on modern Country music…

Your first solo album ‘All The Birds Sing’ is coming out this month. Why did you decide to put out a solo record now?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To be honest, I had come to a personal crossroads with what I was doing in my career as a musician and sideman. I already had the songs ‘All the Birds Sing’ and ‘Son’ written. I realized it was time to share what I had to say with people, no matter how personal it was; and it being so personal is why I felt it was strong enough to stand behind.

What’s the story behind the record and the inspirations that informed the creative process?

I’m really better at saying what I want to say in a song then I am in a conversation. A lot of these songs were things I wanted to say to or celebrate about people I love…maybe even some things I needed to say to myself. I was just really in touch with everyone around me and really willing to be honest.

What challenges did you face when making the record and how did you overcome them?

Well to me, it’s bigger than that. Over the last 5 or so years I’ve done several band projects which led me to this. It was those projects that helped me realize that I could be the person with the microphone. I didn’t HAVE to stand in the shadows. This record was the icing on the cake. It’s never too late.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Having been in the industry for many years, what impact has that had on you when it comes to making your own music?

I’ve seen a lot of what not to do and what to do, how to act and how not to act. Musically speaking, I think standing in the shadows of the “artists” for so many years has kept me inspired. When I watch that audience lock onto McGraw every night it keeps me wanting to sing my own songs. It’s an amazing rush up there.

Credit: Lozen Entertainment Group/Copperline

You’ve had success as a songwriter and as a musician in Country music. What has been the biggest highlight of your career so far?

While having a number one hit as a songwriter and hearing myself on the radio is amazing, I’d have to say that my biggest highlight was being asked (with my band SunKat that I have with my wife and producer Katie Cook), being asked to perform at The Tom Petty Birthday Bash in Gainesville, FL in 2019. Weather made it almost a wreck of a day, but what an honor. Small potatoes to some, but not to me. Oh, and sometimes you get to meet people like Paul McCartney.

Country music is going through a period of change right now. What’s your take on the genre in 2022 and the direction it’s going?

I mean this in the best possible way; What is country music anymore? I’m feeling more and more like “genre” is a lyrical term. When you look at it that way, only half of what is “Country” is “Country”. I get very bored with the artists that stay in the same lane. I’m super proud of how the music being made is opening up and diversifying.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Which artists would you say have had the biggest impact on you and your music, and why?

Without a doubt Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tops the list. To me there is no better example of good songwriting, how to connect with an audience, and how to be real. I felt like I knew that guy, and we never met. After that would be The Beatles, U2, and Foo Fighters.

What else do you have planned for 2022?

I’ll be touring as a guitar player for Tim McGraw again this year and I’m currently figuring out how to weave my own performances with those dates and into the back end of the year. I’ve started to write and stock-pile songs for my next record and SunKat will be releasing something new as well.

Adam Shoenfeld’s debut solo album ‘All The Birds Sing’ is out now. Watch the video for ‘The Sky Is Falling Down’ below: