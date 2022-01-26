Connect with us

The Shires to release new album ’10 Year Plan’ in March

The UK Country duo has new music on the way.

Published

The Shires will release new album ’10 Year Plan’ on 11th March 2022 via BMG it has been announced.

The album announcement is marked with the arrival of new single ‘I See Stars’, which is available to download and stream now following its premiere on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show on Radio 2.

‘I See Stars’ was written by the duo’s Ben Earle with Jeff Cohen.

Earle says, “We love the Coldplay/‘Greatest Showman’ vibes on this! it’s not trying to be clever, it’s just really uplifting and big and positive. It’s another one that has arena vibes – I can picture us being up there on a massive stage with everyone singing along.”

Talking about their journey so far, Crissie Rhodes says: “We wanted to get our music to Bob Harris, and we wanted a thousand Facebook followers. At the time that seemed crazy, but Ben was committed to it.” 

He was proven right, as Rhodes continues: “The number of people enjoying country music has exploded in the UK, but it still feels like an undercurrent. Even recently, we’ve had people come to our shows and say they were surprised, because they didn’t think country was for them!”

‘10 Year Plan’ is now available to pre-order. Formats include CD, LP, SD & HD digital.

Currently completing an intimate acoustic tour, The Shires will commence a major UK headline tour in April that culminates with a landmark London show at The Palladium on 24th May.

The Shires - 10 Year Plan
Credit: BMG

The ’10 Year Plan’ track list is:

  1. Cut Me Loose
  2. Sparks Fly
  3. Side By Side
  4. Plot Twist
  5. Ten Year Plan
  6. I See Stars
  7. Bar Without You
  8. Baby We’re Rich
  9. Skydive
  10. Wild Heart
  11. Forever Tonight
  12. Peggy I’m Sorry
  13. When It Hurts

You can see the band on tour at the following dates:

January
27th       Sunderland, UK, The Fire Station
28th       Stroud, UK, The Sub Rooms

February 
1st         Glasgow, UK, Saint Luke’s

April
21st       Weymouth, UK , Weymouth Pavilion – SOLD OUT
22nd      Aberystwyth, UK, Aberystwyth Arts Centre Great Hall
23rd       Cardiff, UK, St David’s Hall
25th      Brighton, UK, Brighton Hall
27th       Basingstoke, UK, The Anvil
28th      Torquay, UK, Princess Theatre
30th       Stoke On Trent, UK, Victoria Hall Stoke

May
1st        Bristol, UK o2 Academy Bristol
2nd        Liverpool, UK, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
4th        Carlisle, UK, Sands Centre
5th        Gateshead, UK, Sage Gateshead
6th        York, UK, York Barbican – SOLD OUT
8th        Edinburgh, UK, The Liquid Room – SOLD OUT
9th        Aberdeen, UK, Beach Ballroom
11th       Lincoln, UK, Engine Shed
12th      Folkestone, UK, Leas Cliff Hall
13th       Bedford, UK, Bedford Corn Exchange
15th      Cambridge, UK, Corn Exchange
16th      Manchester, UK, The Bridgewater Hall
17th       Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall
19th      Oxford, UK, New Theatre Oxford
20th      Guildford, UK, Guildford G Live – SOLD OUT
21st       Ipswich, UK, Regent Theatre
23rd      Nottingham, UK, Nottingham Royal Centre
24th       London, UK, The London Palladium

