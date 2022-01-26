The Shires to release new album ’10 Year Plan’ in March

The Shires will release new album ’10 Year Plan’ on 11th March 2022 via BMG it has been announced.

The album announcement is marked with the arrival of new single ‘I See Stars’, which is available to download and stream now following its premiere on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show on Radio 2.

‘I See Stars’ was written by the duo’s Ben Earle with Jeff Cohen.

Earle says, “We love the Coldplay/‘Greatest Showman’ vibes on this! it’s not trying to be clever, it’s just really uplifting and big and positive. It’s another one that has arena vibes – I can picture us being up there on a massive stage with everyone singing along.”



Talking about their journey so far, Crissie Rhodes says: “We wanted to get our music to Bob Harris, and we wanted a thousand Facebook followers. At the time that seemed crazy, but Ben was committed to it.”

He was proven right, as Rhodes continues: “The number of people enjoying country music has exploded in the UK, but it still feels like an undercurrent. Even recently, we’ve had people come to our shows and say they were surprised, because they didn’t think country was for them!”



‘10 Year Plan’ is now available to pre-order. Formats include CD, LP, SD & HD digital.



Currently completing an intimate acoustic tour, The Shires will commence a major UK headline tour in April that culminates with a landmark London show at The Palladium on 24th May.

Credit: BMG

The ’10 Year Plan’ track list is:

Cut Me Loose Sparks Fly Side By Side Plot Twist Ten Year Plan I See Stars Bar Without You Baby We’re Rich Skydive Wild Heart Forever Tonight Peggy I’m Sorry When It Hurts

You can see the band on tour at the following dates:



January

27th Sunderland, UK, The Fire Station

28th Stroud, UK, The Sub Rooms

February

1st Glasgow, UK, Saint Luke’s

April

21st Weymouth, UK , Weymouth Pavilion – SOLD OUT

22nd Aberystwyth, UK, Aberystwyth Arts Centre Great Hall

23rd Cardiff, UK, St David’s Hall

25th Brighton, UK, Brighton Hall

27th Basingstoke, UK, The Anvil

28th Torquay, UK, Princess Theatre

30th Stoke On Trent, UK, Victoria Hall Stoke

May

1st Bristol, UK o2 Academy Bristol

2nd Liverpool, UK, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

4th Carlisle, UK, Sands Centre

5th Gateshead, UK, Sage Gateshead

6th York, UK, York Barbican – SOLD OUT

8th Edinburgh, UK, The Liquid Room – SOLD OUT

9th Aberdeen, UK, Beach Ballroom

11th Lincoln, UK, Engine Shed

12th Folkestone, UK, Leas Cliff Hall

13th Bedford, UK, Bedford Corn Exchange

15th Cambridge, UK, Corn Exchange

16th Manchester, UK, The Bridgewater Hall

17th Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall

19th Oxford, UK, New Theatre Oxford

20th Guildford, UK, Guildford G Live – SOLD OUT

21st Ipswich, UK, Regent Theatre

23rd Nottingham, UK, Nottingham Royal Centre

24th London, UK, The London Palladium