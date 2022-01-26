The Shires to release new album ’10 Year Plan’ in March

The Shires will release new album ’10 Year Plan’ on 11th March 2022 via BMG it has been announced.
The album announcement is marked with the arrival of new single ‘I See Stars’, which is available to download and stream now following its premiere on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show on Radio 2.
‘I See Stars’ was written by the duo’s Ben Earle with Jeff Cohen.
Earle says, “We love the Coldplay/‘Greatest Showman’ vibes on this! it’s not trying to be clever, it’s just really uplifting and big and positive. It’s another one that has arena vibes – I can picture us being up there on a massive stage with everyone singing along.”
Talking about their journey so far, Crissie Rhodes says: “We wanted to get our music to Bob Harris, and we wanted a thousand Facebook followers. At the time that seemed crazy, but Ben was committed to it.”
He was proven right, as Rhodes continues: “The number of people enjoying country music has exploded in the UK, but it still feels like an undercurrent. Even recently, we’ve had people come to our shows and say they were surprised, because they didn’t think country was for them!”
‘10 Year Plan’ is now available to pre-order. Formats include CD, LP, SD & HD digital.
Currently completing an intimate acoustic tour, The Shires will commence a major UK headline tour in April that culminates with a landmark London show at The Palladium on 24th May.
The ’10 Year Plan’ track list is:
- Cut Me Loose
- Sparks Fly
- Side By Side
- Plot Twist
- Ten Year Plan
- I See Stars
- Bar Without You
- Baby We’re Rich
- Skydive
- Wild Heart
- Forever Tonight
- Peggy I’m Sorry
- When It Hurts
You can see the band on tour at the following dates:
January
27th Sunderland, UK, The Fire Station
28th Stroud, UK, The Sub Rooms
February
1st Glasgow, UK, Saint Luke’s
April
21st Weymouth, UK , Weymouth Pavilion – SOLD OUT
22nd Aberystwyth, UK, Aberystwyth Arts Centre Great Hall
23rd Cardiff, UK, St David’s Hall
25th Brighton, UK, Brighton Hall
27th Basingstoke, UK, The Anvil
28th Torquay, UK, Princess Theatre
30th Stoke On Trent, UK, Victoria Hall Stoke
May
1st Bristol, UK o2 Academy Bristol
2nd Liverpool, UK, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
4th Carlisle, UK, Sands Centre
5th Gateshead, UK, Sage Gateshead
6th York, UK, York Barbican – SOLD OUT
8th Edinburgh, UK, The Liquid Room – SOLD OUT
9th Aberdeen, UK, Beach Ballroom
11th Lincoln, UK, Engine Shed
12th Folkestone, UK, Leas Cliff Hall
13th Bedford, UK, Bedford Corn Exchange
15th Cambridge, UK, Corn Exchange
16th Manchester, UK, The Bridgewater Hall
17th Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall
19th Oxford, UK, New Theatre Oxford
20th Guildford, UK, Guildford G Live – SOLD OUT
21st Ipswich, UK, Regent Theatre
23rd Nottingham, UK, Nottingham Royal Centre
24th London, UK, The London Palladium