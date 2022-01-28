Jordan Fletcher – ‘True Stories’ EP

Rising Country singer-songwriter Jordan Fletcher has made a mark with the release of his song ‘Rather Be Broke’. His first release since signing to Triple Tigers, the song is a good taster of what to expect from the new music that Fletcher has been hard at work on. In our recent interview, Fletcher explained how the album he was writing was a gift for his young son and fans are finally getting a glimpse at what he’s been crafting. ‘True Stories’, Fletcher’s 4-song EP, includes ‘Rather Be Broke’ along with three new tracks.

‘Rather Be Broke’ really is indicative of what you can expect from ‘True Stories’. Its laidback vibe evokes Old Dominion with a twist of Jack Johnson, and it works incredibly well. ‘Rather Be Broke’ teaches a valuable lesson about being appreciative of the right things in life and understanding your priorities. If that’s not a lesson worth handing down to your child, then I don’t know what is. The song is anchored by Fletcher’s gravelly but soulful voice, which drives the melody and is full of character.

The EP opens with ‘Firebird’, a song that explores the loss of Fletcher’s father. Fletcher connects with his late father by reflecting on the Firebird car that was passed down to him. A simple acoustic arrangement provides the backing for a surprisingly emotive and personal track. It’s a great way to draw you into the project and it’s different enough from ‘Rather Be Broke’ to showcase Fletcher’s range as an artist.

‘Still Those Kids’, the EP’s second track, is a nostalgia-filled tune referencing Red Hot Chili Peppers and looking back on memories of the start of his relationship with his wife while they were high school sweethearts. The lyrics are laced with love and Fletcher’s delivery really sells the song ensuring it remains on the right side of sweet as guitars crash in the background.

The third track, ‘I Know You Are But What Am I’, borrows its title from the annoying childhood game we all used to play. Thankfully the song is the furthest thing from annoying as Fletcher lays his heart out and his fears of being without the love of his life. Lyrically the song offers a perspective I’ve not heard too often before making this one of the standout tracks included here.

Across ‘True Stories’ Fletcher delivers what he promises, relatable personal stories that take in different aspects of life, love and loss. These four songs show a hell of a lot of promise and I’m excited about a full-length project from Fletcher in the future. Could he be one of the breakout stars of 2022? On the evidence of this it’s looking pretty promising.

Credit: Triple Tigers

Track list: 1. Firebird 2. Still Those Kids 3. I Know You Are But What Am I 4. Rather Be Broke Record label: Triple Tigers Release date: 28th January 2022