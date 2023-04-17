The Wolfe Brothers head back to their Country roots on new album ‘Livin the Dream’

Just over ten years since award-winning sibling duo The Wolfe Brothers captured the attention of their home country as they progressed to the final of Australia’s Got Talent, they have released their sixth studio album, ‘Livin’ The Dream,’ today via BMG.

The full-length project includes a collaboration with acclaimed UK Country duo, The Shires, titled ‘Love Like That’. This follows two previous singles from the album; the title track, which was released in October 2022 and scored the brothers another multi-week #1 in Australia, and ‘Here’s To The Ones’, released in February, on which the duo pay homage to their mother who sadly passed away at the end of last year.

The Tasmanian brothers, Nick and Tom Wolfe, who have become renowned over the past few years for their jaw-dropping live shows and steady ascent to Australian country music’s upper echelon, wrote the songs for ‘Livin’ The Dream’ during the pandemic over many Zoom writing sessions with writers all over the world. Nick Wolfe took on production duties, working alongside veteran Australian record producer and musician Rod McCormack, along with multi-award winning producer Matt Fell.

Speaking on the release, Nick Wolfe commented, “Sonically, ‘Livin’ the Dream’ is a conscious decision by us to get back to our country roots. We explored a lot of pop and rock territory on our last record but we want to come out of the gate swinging country style!”

Tom Wolfe added, “We are very excited for this next chapter in our music. if feels right, fun and is a real return to our roots. We are country boys from Tassie who are just Livin’ The Dream”.