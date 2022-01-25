‘Magpie Murders’ to arrive on BritBox in February

Crime drama ‘Magpie Murders’ will land on BritBox UK on 10th February 2022.

Inspired by the critically acclaimed novel from Anthony Horowitz (CBE), ‘Magpie Murders’ is a murder mystery within a murder mystery, spanning two time periods (1950s and contemporary Britain) with cast portraying multiple characters in different literary dimensions.

Lesley Manville (‘Phantom Thread’) heads a stellar cast including veteran British stage and screen actor Tim McMullan (‘Foyles War’), BAFTA nominated Daniel Mays (‘1917’), Pippa Haywood (‘Bodyguard’); Michael Maloney (‘The Crown’) and double Olivier award-winning Conleth Hill (‘Game of Thrones’).

Susan Ryeland (Manville) is the editor for infamous, best-selling mystery writer Alan Conway (Hill). When she receives an unfinished Conway manuscript, featuring his hugely popular detective Atticus Pünd (McMullin) but no sign of the author himself, she is set on a path with little idea that it will change her life forever.

The six part series is directed by Peter Cattaneo (‘Military Wives’), and produced by Eleventh Hour Films for MASTERPIECE and BritBox UK.