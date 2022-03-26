Connect with us

Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

TV

‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ – watch the trailer for Hugh Laurie’s Agatha Christie adaptation

The three-part adaptation arrives next month.

Published

The trailer has been released for ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’, the new Agatha Christie adaptation from Hugh Laurie.

The series stars Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton, Conleth Hill, Jonathan Jules, Daniel Ings, Miles Jupp, Maeve Dermody, Amy Nuttall, Alistair Petrie, Paul Whitehouse, Patrick Barlow, Morwenna Banks and Joshua James.

Based on her 1934 novel, ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ opens with a fine Agatha Christie enigma: a man lies dying at the foot of a cliff, apparently the victim of an accidental fall. With his final breath, he utters the mysterious question of the title and promptly expires. Some people – perhaps most people – might shrug at the impenetrable oddness of the words and move on with their lives.

But Bobby Jones (Poulter) and his childhood friend, Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Lucy Boynton), are not most people. They resolve to honour the dead man by deciphering, and then answering, his final question. In so doing, they hit upon a dark conspiracy of deceit, betrayal and – perhaps unsurprisingly – murder.

‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ will debut on BritBox on 14th April 2022.

