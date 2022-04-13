Connect with us

‘The Dry’ coming to BritBox in May – watch the trailer

Get your first look at the comedy-drama series.

Published

The first-look trailer has been released for comedy-drama series ‘The Dry’, which is coming exclusively to BritBox UK from 5th May 2022.

Starring Roisin Gallagher (‘The Fall’, ‘Nowhere Special’), Pom Boyd (‘Vanity Fair’, ‘Frank of Ireland’), Siobhán Cullen (‘Origin’, ‘The Limehouse Golem’), Moe Dunford (‘The Dig’, ‘Vikings’) and newcomer Adam Richardson, with BAFTA and Academy Award Nominee Ciarán Hinds (‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Belfast’), ‘The Dry’ celebrates the joyful chaos and dark absurdities of family life in a series that is all about recovery.

When Shiv Sheridan (Gallagher) returns to Dublin after years of partying in London, she is sober and full of good intentions – but being back with her family makes staying on ‘the dry’ much harder than she expected.  As Shiv tries to navigate this new phase of her life, so must her family…and they all have issues they don’t want to face.

Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Nancy Harris (‘Dates’) and acclaimed director Paddy Breathnach (‘Viva, Rosie’) are behind the eight-part series, working with producers of the record-breaking adaptation of Sally Rooney’s ‘Normal People’ Element Pictures, in association with Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland and ITV Studios, in partnership with RTÉ.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

