‘Hotel Portofino’ to launch on BritBox this month – watch the trailer

Period drama ‘Hotel Portofino’ will launch exclusively on BritBox UK on 27th January 2022 and you can feast your eyes on the glamorous trailer.

Starring Natasha McElhone, ‘Hotel Portofino’ follows a British family who open a hotel for upper class travellers on the magical Italian Riviera during the ‘Roaring 20s’.

The Hotel has only been open a few weeks, but the guests including the imperious Lady Latchmere (Anna Chancellor), are demanding and hard-to-please. Bella Ainsworth (McElhone) the co-proprietor and moving spirit behind the hotel, quickly finds herself being targeted by a scheming and corrupt local politician, Signor Danioni (Pasquale Esposito), who threatens to drag her into the red-hot political cauldron of Mussolini’s Italy.

The Hotel demands all of Bella’s resources, energy, and focus, but she’s being pulled in other directions, as she tries to coax her wounded son, Lucian, and her widowed daughter, Alice, towards health and happiness in the traumatic aftermath of World War 1. And then there’s Bella’s aristocratic but caddish husband, Cecil (Mark Umbers), who’s obsessed with arranging an advantageous marriage for Lucian to secure the future of the Ainsworth family’s estate back in England, and with finding the money to pay for his dilettante lifestyle.

The series has been created and written by Matt Baker, is directed by Adam Wimpenny and produced by Julie Baines. Executive produced by Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino for Eagle Eye.

‘Hotel Portofino’ will launch exclusively on BritBox UK on 27th January, and will air on ITV in 2023.