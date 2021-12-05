PlayStation Plus Games For December 2021 Announced

The free PlayStation Plus games for December have been announced with three more titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. There’s a decent selection on offer and even more titles for PSVR owners. Our pick of the bunch last month was the brutal Knockout City for PS4/PS5.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the next batch of titles arrive on 7th December. PS Plus members will be able to grab free copies of Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS4/PS5), LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4) and Mortal Shell (PS4). The bonus PSVR games from November are also still available, these are: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 7th December, 2021:

Knockout City (PS4/PS5)

First Class Trouble (PS4/PS5)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 7th December, 2021:

Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS4/PS5)

LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4)

Mortal Shell (PS4)

The Persistence (PSVR)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition (PSVR)

Until You Fall (PSVR)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for January 2022 towards the end of December. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

