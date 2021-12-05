Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus Games For December 2021 Announced

Including Godfall: Challenger Edition.

Published

PS Plus logo
Credit: Sony

The free PlayStation Plus games for December have been announced with three more titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. There’s a decent selection on offer and even more titles for PSVR owners. Our pick of the bunch last month was the brutal Knockout City for PS4/PS5.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the next batch of titles arrive on 7th December. PS Plus members will be able to grab free copies of Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS4/PS5), LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4) and Mortal Shell (PS4). The bonus PSVR games from November are also still available, these are: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leaving PS Plus on 7th December, 2021:

  • Knockout City (PS4/PS5)
  • First Class Trouble (PS4/PS5)
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 7th December, 2021:

  • Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS4/PS5)
  • LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4)
  • Mortal Shell (PS4)
  • The Persistence (PSVR)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition (PSVR)
  • Until You Fall (PSVR)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for January 2022 towards the end of December. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for December as well as your wishes for January via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Blackpink Blackpink

Music

The Most Popular K Pop Girl Groups Ever

All the best groups spanning the last two decades.

2 days ago
The Cadillac Three The Cadillac Three

EF Country

The Cadillac Three postpone UK and Ireland December tour

The trio will no longer be touring in December.

7 days ago
Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin

TV

Tilly Ramsay is the ninth celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021

Rhys Stephenson was also in the bottom two.

7 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Reveal All The Details For Upcoming Winter Update

Goes live on 1st December.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you