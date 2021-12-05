Xbox Games With Gold For December 2021 Available Now

Xbox Games with Gold for November featured an interesting mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in November was Kingdom Two Crowns.

The Xbox Games with Gold for December 2021 are now available and this month there’s a pretty good selection on offer. On Xbox One subscribers can download copies of The Escapists 2 all month. From 16th December – 15th January, Tropico 5 will also be available.

Players can also download Orcs Must Die (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th December and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st December.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for January 2022 towards the end of December.