Film

Out Top 25 films of Arrow Video FrightFest 2021

We pick our favourites from this year’s festival.

Published

Motherly
Credit: Raven Banner

Arrow Video FrightFest may be over for another year (the in-person event at least, the digital event runs from 1st to 5th September 2021) and I managed to see 53 of the films at this year's event.

Now all my reviews are out, I've gone back through everything I watched and picked out my Top 25 films from across the 5 days. From dark romances through to monsters and everything in between, there really was something for every horror fan in the line-up.

This was really tough because the standard was really high but you can use the slider below to find out my picks of the festival.

25. ‘Pretty Boy’

Pretty Boy
Credit: Hollywood Media Bridge

Marcel Walz’s follow-up his 2020 atmospheric horror ‘Blind’ bested its predecessor by serving up a slasher combined with a dark twisted origin story for the titular character. As beautiful to look as as ‘Blind’, ‘Pretty Boy’ paves the wave for the franchise to continue and I doubt it’ll be the last we see of the perfect-looking killer.

Read our review of ‘Pretty Boy’

