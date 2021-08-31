Out Top 25 films of Arrow Video FrightFest 2021

Arrow Video FrightFest may be over for another year (the in-person event at least, the digital event runs from 1st to 5th September 2021) and I managed to see 53 of the films at this year's event.

Now all my reviews are out, I've gone back through everything I watched and picked out my Top 25 films from across the 5 days. From dark romances through to monsters and everything in between, there really was something for every horror fan in the line-up.

This was really tough because the standard was really high but you can use the slider below to find out my picks of the festival.

25. ‘Pretty Boy’ Credit: Hollywood Media Bridge Marcel Walz’s follow-up his 2020 atmospheric horror ‘Blind’ bested its predecessor by serving up a slasher combined with a dark twisted origin story for the titular character. As beautiful to look as as ‘Blind’, ‘Pretty Boy’ paves the wave for the franchise to continue and I doubt it’ll be the last we see of the perfect-looking killer. Read our review of ‘Pretty Boy’