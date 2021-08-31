‘The Suicide Squad’ available at home from September

Witness the collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup when ‘The Suicide Squad’ arrives on Premium Video on Demand on 6th September 2021. The film is directed by James Gunn from his own screenplay and stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney. The film will also be available to own on Digital Download from 25th October 2021, and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD from 8th November 2021.

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favourite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

‘The Suicide Squad’ Blu-ray contains the following special features:

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Gag Reel

Gotta Love the Squad – Explore everything from The Suicide Squad’s comic book origins that influenced their look, weapons, and in some cases, their final demise.

The Way of the Gunn – Get an inside look at what makes The Suicide Squad a James Gunn film.

It’s a Suicide Mission (Scene Breakdown) – Go behind the scenes of The Squad’s doomed beach invasion.

My Gun’s Bigger Than Yours (Scene Breakdown) – John Cena and Idris Elba breakdown Bloodsport and Peacemaker’s kill-count competition.

Harley’s Great Escape (Scene Breakdown) – Step on set to see how this intricate, physically spectacular sequence was brought to life as Margot Robbie shows off her action hero skills.

The Fall of Jotunheim (Scene Breakdown) – Discover how production captured the epic destruction for real.

Starro: It’s a Freakin’ Kaiju! – The creation of the mega starfish creature.

Bringing King Shark to Life – Find out how James Gunn, Steve Agee, Sylvester Stallone and the visual effects team brought King Shark to life.

War Movie Retro Trailer – A military reimagining of The Suicide Squad.

Horror Movie Retro Trailer – A horrific reimagining of The Suicide Squad.

Buddy-Cop Retro Trailer – A mismatched sidekick reimagining of The Suicide Squad.

Commentary by Director/Writer James Gunn

Rent the Home Premiere of ‘The Suicide Squad’ on Premium Video on Demand from 6th September. Own it on Digital Download on 25th October, and 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, DVD and VOD on 8th November.