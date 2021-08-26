Amazon Games reveals ‘New World’ open beta dates with new trailer

New World, the open world upcoming massively multiplayer online (MMO) PC game from Amazon Games, is heading for Open Beta next month. The Beta test will run from 9th-12th September, giving players a chance to explore the mysterious island of Aeternum ahead of the new launch date of 28th September.

Amazon Games also premiered a new trailer at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, highlighting some of the beautiful and distinctive regions players will encounter in Aeternum, as well as the massive siege battles and formidable enemies they’ll find there.

New World pits players against the haunted wilderness of Aeternum, a mysterious island in the twilight of the Age of Exploration. Success in New World ultimately depends on the player’s ability to conquer not only rival players, but Aeternum itself, as it unleashes undead legions hell-bent on purging players from its shores. Massive siege battles, daring expeditions, thrilling supernatural invasions, and a stunning and diverse natural setting set New World apart.

New World pre-orders are available for purchase on Amazon UK or the Steam Store. New World is £34.99 for the Standard Edition, or £43.99 for the Deluxe Edition, with no monthly subscription fees.

Credit: Amazon Games

New World’s combat is skill-based and visceral. Positioning, timing, and aim all matter, whether players are taking on rival players or the world itself. Classless progression, with combat style defined by weapon choice, and deep crafting systems let everyone explore New World in their own way—from becoming the best blacksmith on the server to making a name as a fierce warrior.

Check out the official New World website for more information on the game.

